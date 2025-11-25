Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Stake Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,457 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,421,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,997 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter valued at about $1,051,299,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,244,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,598,000 after acquiring an additional 395,015 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 10,114,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,500,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 120.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

