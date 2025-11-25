SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,018.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,115.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,080.10. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.BlackRock’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,302.53.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

