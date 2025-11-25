SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8%

UNP opened at $224.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.99 and its 200-day moving average is $225.02. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

