SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHJ

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 1.05% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 299,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

