SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $672.46 and a 200 day moving average of $640.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

