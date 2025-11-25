SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 3,490 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

NET stock opened at $193.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.76 and its 200 day moving average is $199.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.38, for a total value of $398,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,890.52. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $8,069,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at $26,697,031.48. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 645,609 shares of company stock valued at $135,476,411. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

