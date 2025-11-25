SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 3,259 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

