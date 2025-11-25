SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 259 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,047,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,456,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,626,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,040,475,000 after acquiring an additional 751,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,481,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.73.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total transaction of $522,058.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,860,151.30. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,375 shares of company stock worth $10,374,006 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $290.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.23 and a twelve month high of $293.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

