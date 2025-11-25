SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 2,566 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 125,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 773,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,306,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 259,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,351.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.82 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

