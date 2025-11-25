SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,603,000 after acquiring an additional 75,636 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.62.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $334.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

