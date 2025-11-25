SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $451.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $534.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.