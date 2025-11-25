SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SK Telecom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom

SK Telecom Trading Up 0.6%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the first quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1,780.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 38.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSE SKM opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.56). SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.