SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom
SK Telecom Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE SKM opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $24.34.
SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.56). SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SK Telecom Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
