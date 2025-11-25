Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $110.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

