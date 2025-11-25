Septerna, Inc. $SEPN Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) by 116.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,953 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.50% of Septerna worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Septerna in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Septerna during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Septerna by 53.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Septerna in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Septerna Stock Performance

Septerna stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88. Septerna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Septerna ( NASDAQ:SEPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Septerna had a negative net margin of 266.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Septerna from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Septerna from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Septerna in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Septerna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Septerna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Septerna news, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $63,228.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,972.66. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

