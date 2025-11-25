Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.07% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.The firm had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

In related news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $980,140.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,370. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $973,746.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 370,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,696,428.50. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

