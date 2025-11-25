Scalar Gauge Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,000 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,000. Fiserv accounts for 4.4% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ FISV opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $59.56 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

