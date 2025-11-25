Scalar Gauge Management LLC Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. Snowflake accounts for about 2.3% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Snowflake by 149.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 417.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Snowflake in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 522,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,100,038.50. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 931,388 shares of company stock worth $216,578,628. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of SNOW opened at $242.54 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $120.10 and a one year high of $280.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.