Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.90 and traded as low as GBX 3.20. Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.30, with a volume of 6,366,517 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 8 price target on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8.

Savannah Resources Trading Up 4.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £80.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Savannah Resources will post 3.3898305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

