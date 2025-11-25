RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,084 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $769,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 231.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 232.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 134,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

