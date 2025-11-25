RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 276,824 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. $SG

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,824 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.39% of Sweetgreen worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 134.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,664,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after buying an additional 403,458 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 20.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In related news, insider Nicolas Jammet purchased 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $99,813.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,813.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman bought 179,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $999,688.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,800 shares in the company, valued at $999,688. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of SG opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $769.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

