RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 249 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $380.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $238.73 and a 12 month high of $403.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

