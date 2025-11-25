RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 210,069 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210,069 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up about 2.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after buying an additional 3,546,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 40.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $153,576,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,277 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $108,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

