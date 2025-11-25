RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of VXF stock opened at $203.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

