RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Flowserve by 1,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Flowserve from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In related news, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $3,337,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,640.56. This represents a 47.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $111,841.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,713.16. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $72.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

