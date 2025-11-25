RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.73 Million Stock Holdings in Stratasys, Ltd. $SSYS

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087,785 shares during the quarter. Stratasys makes up 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 1.31% of Stratasys worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stratasys by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 96,731 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,234,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.6% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 920,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Stratasys by 24.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 384,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SSYS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Stratasys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.60. Stratasys, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The company had revenue of $136.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.160 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

