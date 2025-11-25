RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.