RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 614,229 Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 614,229 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,243,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2,166.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,336 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.21. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The coal producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.20 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

