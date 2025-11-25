Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.1429.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $93.58 on Thursday. Roku has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $116.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -467.88 and a beta of 2.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $68,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,730.65. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,151.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998. This trade represents a 98.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 515,274 shares of company stock worth $53,880,874. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,407 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 456.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,222,000 after buying an additional 1,563,449 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 352.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,585 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Roku by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,723,000 after acquiring an additional 606,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.