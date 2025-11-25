Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 495 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYM. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $115.07 and a 52-week high of $152.55.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.