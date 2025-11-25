Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,813 ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in ServiceTitan by 92,500.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the second quarter valued at $2,511,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in ServiceTitan by 422.5% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceTitan by 23.4% during the second quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 121,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

ServiceTitan Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of TTAN opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of -16.46. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.40). ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.The firm had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.58 million. ServiceTitan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,508,187.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $49,854.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,089,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,408,927.35. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,121,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,740,332. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTAN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of ServiceTitan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTAN

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.