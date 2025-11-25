Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

