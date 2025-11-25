Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust $BMEZ

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 326.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,764 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 45,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BMEZ stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.