Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,193 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 114.88%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

