RiverFront Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,308,580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,738,000 after buying an additional 2,293,687 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 758,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after acquiring an additional 756,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,858,000 after acquiring an additional 563,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $96.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

