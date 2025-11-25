Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,637 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $45,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $94,178.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,688.50. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $416,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,220. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,812 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.71. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

