Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Dover worth $50,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 25.1% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Dover by 5,538.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,470,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,539 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Dover by 10.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.2%

DOV stock opened at $183.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.22.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dover from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.27.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

