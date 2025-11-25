Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,980 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of F5 worth $42,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in F5 by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 471,011 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $138,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,375 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in F5 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in F5 by 13.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in F5 in the second quarter worth about $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $236.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $346.00. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.03.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.77, for a total value of $2,356,829.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,352.57. This represents a 26.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,227 shares of company stock worth $6,549,963. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

