Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,923 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Dynatrace worth $48,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,403,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 14.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,445,000 after buying an additional 1,124,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,801,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,833,000 after buying an additional 230,967 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 79.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,477,000 after buying an additional 3,092,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,948,000 after buying an additional 134,478 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,259 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The company had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

