Rhumbline Advisers Has $46.14 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Texas Pacific Land worth $46,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,588,000 after purchasing an additional 115,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,866,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,116,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 154,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Pacific Land has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $878.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $935.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,007.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $845.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

