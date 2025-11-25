Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,209 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Ameren worth $44,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,582,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,821,000 after buying an additional 1,355,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 192,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,658,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,741,000 after acquiring an additional 646,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.93. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $106.73.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $113.00 target price on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

