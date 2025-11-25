Reviewing Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) & Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) and Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sprout Social and Rakuten’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprout Social -10.59% -18.93% -7.76% Rakuten -6.67% -13.98% -0.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprout Social and Rakuten”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprout Social $443.75 million 1.32 -$61.97 million ($0.81) -12.26 Rakuten $15.07 billion 0.86 -$1.07 billion ($0.50) -11.90

Sprout Social has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rakuten. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rakuten, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sprout Social has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sprout Social and Rakuten, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprout Social 1 6 6 0 2.38 Rakuten 0 0 0 2 4.00

Sprout Social currently has a consensus target price of $25.82, indicating a potential upside of 160.00%. Given Sprout Social’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than Rakuten.

Summary

Rakuten beats Sprout Social on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Rakuten

(Get Free Report)

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.