Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF $IAI

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 299.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAI stock opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.98 and a 200 day moving average of $169.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.17. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1 year low of $116.88 and a 1 year high of $179.84.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

