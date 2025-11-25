Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Reddit makes up 1.1% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 208.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reddit by 57.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price objective on Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $195.06 on Tuesday. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.67.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $4,625,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 175,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,859,747.68. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $12,223,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,184,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,282,236.16. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 424,370 shares of company stock worth $89,848,384 in the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.