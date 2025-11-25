Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $114.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 48,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $6,798,493.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,279 shares in the company, valued at $9,881,930.19. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $3,648,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 540,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,951,506.55. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,134,080 shares of company stock valued at $626,549,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

