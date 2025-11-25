Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ: WBTN) recently:

11/20/2025 – WEBTOON Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2025 – WEBTOON Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/13/2025 – WEBTOON Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – WEBTOON Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/13/2025 – WEBTOON Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – WEBTOON Entertainment had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – WEBTOON Entertainment had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

