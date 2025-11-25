Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Stifel Financial stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Stifel Financial stock opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.19. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $125.73.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.44%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stifel Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 2,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.