Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Spire stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of SR opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.44 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.56 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Spire’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Spire in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Spire by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 43.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,094 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Spire by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 974,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 80,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 105,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

