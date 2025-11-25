Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Principal Financial Group stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $90.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,345,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,018,000 after purchasing an additional 97,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,370,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,617,000 after buying an additional 1,083,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,376,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,970,000 after buying an additional 636,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,471,000 after buying an additional 1,393,008 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $160,470.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,041.84. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Principal Financial Group

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

