Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Taylor Morrison Home stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $973,746.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 370,475 shares in the company, valued at $26,696,428.50. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $980,140.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,673,000 after acquiring an additional 110,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

