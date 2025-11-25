Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in SLB stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. SLB’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SLB during the first quarter worth $169,232,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 19.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SLB by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 62,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLB by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 493,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

In other SLB news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,607.50. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 138,174 shares of company stock worth $5,107,677 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

